ChartEx (CHART) Price Reaches $0.0060

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 13th. ChartEx has a market cap of $119,811.29 and approximately $663.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ChartEx has traded 23.6% higher against the US dollar. One ChartEx coin can now be purchased for $0.0060 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002581 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00046062 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000155 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,555.94 or 0.06594322 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,850.37 or 1.00233858 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00041708 BTC.

ChartEx’s genesis date was May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. ChartEx’s official website is chartex.pro . ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here . ChartEx’s official message board is medium.com/@chartexpro

According to CryptoCompare, “Bet on Chart is a football betting platform powered by blockchain, where players can make in-play bets and follow the match at the same time. Every match is represented by a live chart, and the betting process is very similar to financial trading, players only need to predict where the chart is going to be within a certain time frame. BetOnChart (CHART) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as an in-game currency on the betting platform. “

