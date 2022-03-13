Alliance Fan Token Achieves Market Cap of $436,562.02 (ALL)

Alliance Fan Token (CURRENCY:ALL) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 13th. In the last seven days, Alliance Fan Token has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar. Alliance Fan Token has a market capitalization of $436,562.02 and approximately $39,666.00 worth of Alliance Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alliance Fan Token coin can now be purchased for $0.44 or 0.00001125 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002581 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00046062 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000155 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,555.94 or 0.06594322 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38,850.37 or 1.00233858 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00041708 BTC.

Alliance Fan Token Coin Profile

Alliance Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,001,165 coins.

