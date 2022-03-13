Pendal Group Ltd Purchases 1,232 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Nordson were worth $1,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Nordson by 14.7% during the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Nordson by 0.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 130,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,130,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in Nordson during the third quarter valued at $575,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 4.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 4.0% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nordson alerts:

Shares of NDSN stock opened at $215.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.45. Nordson Co. has a 52-week low of $197.01 and a 52-week high of $272.28. The company has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $230.80 and its 200 day moving average is $244.34.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. Nordson had a return on equity of 23.76% and a net margin of 20.34%. The company had revenue of $609.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.09%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NDSN. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Nordson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Nordson from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $281.75.

About Nordson (Get Rating)

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.