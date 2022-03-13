Aries Wealth Management Buys New Holdings in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Aries Wealth Management bought a new stake in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Zynga by 9.9% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Zynga by 9.2% in the third quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 19,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in Zynga by 5.3% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 40,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Zynga by 9.6% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in Zynga by 0.8% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 345,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. 79.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.18, for a total transaction of $30,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ZNGA opened at $9.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.79. Zynga Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.57 and a 1-year high of $11.37. The company has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of -90.50 and a beta of -0.07.

Several equities analysts have commented on ZNGA shares. Truist Financial lowered shares of Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Zynga from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $9.86 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered shares of Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $10.50 to $9.86 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.82.

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

