Pendal Group Ltd Sells 6,866 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Pendal Group Ltd cut its holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 30.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,866 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $2,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Waste Connections by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in Waste Connections during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Waste Connections by 236.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC increased its holdings in Waste Connections by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Waste Connections by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 81.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Connections stock opened at $134.22 on Friday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.49 and a 12 month high of $138.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.71. The company has a market cap of $34.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.63, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.74.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Waste Connections’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.181 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 38.82%.

A number of brokerages have commented on WCN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Waste Connections from $147.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James cut their target price on Waste Connections from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Waste Connections from $149.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Waste Connections in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.13.

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. It offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.

