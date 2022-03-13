Aries Wealth Management Buys New Stake in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Aries Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CHWY. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Chewy by 426.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,496,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023,038 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Chewy by 5,903.0% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,702,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674,444 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Chewy during the third quarter valued at $40,467,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Chewy by 263.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 716,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,794,000 after acquiring an additional 519,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Chewy by 41.9% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,726,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,295,000 after acquiring an additional 510,278 shares in the last quarter. 97.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CHWY opened at $39.24 on Friday. Chewy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.69 and a 1-year high of $97.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.96 and a 200 day moving average of $60.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,962.00 and a beta of 0.52.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Chewy had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Satish Mehta sold 28,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $1,542,930.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 16,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $912,649.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 171,943 shares of company stock valued at $9,433,212. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Chewy from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Chewy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Chewy from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Chewy from $92.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chewy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.64.

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

