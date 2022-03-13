Aries Wealth Management Buys Shares of 2,295 Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Aries Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,295 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,260,338 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,380,486,000 after purchasing an additional 908,866 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,953,802 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,177,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958,477 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,084,784 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $912,024,000 after purchasing an additional 381,189 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,930,298 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $892,136,000 after purchasing an additional 747,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 97.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 6,067,153 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $781,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995,539 shares in the last quarter. 77.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $123.64 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.14 and a 52 week high of $167.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $139.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.47.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.62% and a net margin of 27.10%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 13.35%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on Applied Materials from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.66.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

