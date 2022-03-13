$1.26 EPS Expected for Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) will post $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cross Country Healthcare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.39. Cross Country Healthcare reported earnings of $0.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 117.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare will report full year earnings of $2.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $3.84. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $2.49. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cross Country Healthcare.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $640.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.54 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 52.08%. Cross Country Healthcare’s revenue was up 197.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CCRN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.57.

Cross Country Healthcare stock opened at $19.09 on Friday. Cross Country Healthcare has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $30.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.75 and a 200-day moving average of $22.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $726.62 million, a P/E ratio of 5.41, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

In other news, General Counsel Susan E. Ball sold 17,458 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $361,729.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO William J. Burns sold 10,000 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $205,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 492.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 65,690.9% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 7,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 490.0% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

