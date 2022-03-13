$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for NETGEAR’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.15. NETGEAR posted earnings per share of $0.99 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 89.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that NETGEAR will report full year earnings of $1.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.95. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for NETGEAR.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $251.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.83 million. NETGEAR had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 4.23%. NETGEAR’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share.

NTGR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised NETGEAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on NETGEAR from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on NETGEAR from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.50.

In other news, SVP Vikram Mehta sold 1,844 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $47,206.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTGR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NETGEAR during the 4th quarter worth $7,271,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in NETGEAR by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,785 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 15,550 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in NETGEAR by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,422,752 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $158,398,000 after purchasing an additional 532,453 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in NETGEAR by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,316 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in NETGEAR by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 296,693 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,667,000 after purchasing an additional 62,514 shares in the last quarter. 97.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NETGEAR stock opened at $23.67 on Friday. NETGEAR has a 52 week low of $23.66 and a 52 week high of $45.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.69. The firm has a market cap of $694.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.77.

NETGEAR Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Connected Home, and Small & Medium Business. The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use WiFi Internet networking solutions such as WiFi mesh systems, routers, 4G/5G mobile products, smart devices such as Meural digital canvasses, and services offering consumers a range of parental controls and cyber security for their home networks.

