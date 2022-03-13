Head-To-Head Analysis: Coursera (COUR) and Its Peers

Coursera (NYSE: COUR – Get Rating) is one of 394 publicly-traded companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Coursera to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Coursera and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coursera 0 0 16 0 3.00 Coursera Competitors 2662 13194 24336 666 2.56

Coursera presently has a consensus target price of $41.53, suggesting a potential upside of 136.12%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 59.52%. Given Coursera’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Coursera is more favorable than its competitors.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Coursera and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Coursera $415.29 million -$145.21 million -12.84 Coursera Competitors $1.81 billion $317.82 million 10.04

Coursera’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Coursera. Coursera is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

73.9% of Coursera shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.9% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.2% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Coursera and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coursera -34.97% -28.61% -17.67% Coursera Competitors -120.78% -57.00% -5.76%

About Coursera (Get Rating)

Coursera, Inc. operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education. Coursera, Inc. was formerly known as Dkandu, Inc. and changed its name to Coursera, Inc. in April 2012. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Mountain View, California.

