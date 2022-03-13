IFP Advisors Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) by 239.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,231 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Celsius were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Celsius in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celsius during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Celsius by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Celsius during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Celsius by 121.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. 45.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CELH opened at $45.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.35 and a 200 day moving average of $71.89. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 188.08 and a beta of 2.06. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.45 and a 12-month high of $110.22.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $104.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.09 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 6.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 192.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John Fieldly sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 13.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Celsius in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Celsius from $103.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Celsius in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.83.

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

