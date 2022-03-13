Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Raises Holdings in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,281 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in DT Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $955,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in DT Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in DT Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,614,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in DT Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in DT Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $799,000. Institutional investors own 75.41% of the company’s stock.

DTM stock opened at $56.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.65 and a 200 day moving average of $48.57. DT Midstream, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.21 and a twelve month high of $58.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. This is an increase from DT Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th.

Several research firms have weighed in on DTM. Mizuho increased their price objective on DT Midstream from $54.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DT Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. US Capital Advisors upgraded DT Midstream from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut DT Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on DT Midstream from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.63.

DT Midstream, Inc offers integrated natural gas services. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Other, and Gathering. It owns, operates, and develops an integrated portfolio of natural gas interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, gathering lateral pipelines, gathering systems, treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

