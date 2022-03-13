7,000 Shares in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Purchased by Aries Wealth Management

Aries Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sprout Social in the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Sprout Social by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 2,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Sprout Social by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Sprout Social by 82.9% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 79,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,197,000 after acquiring an additional 35,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Sprout Social by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social stock opened at $62.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of -117.40 and a beta of 1.26. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.79 and a 1-year high of $145.42.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $53.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.28 million. The business’s revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.18, for a total transaction of $359,408.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total transaction of $55,093.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,327 shares of company stock worth $9,327,897 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $125.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $155.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $110.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $160.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $92.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.91.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

