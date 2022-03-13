5,000 Shares in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) Purchased by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGI. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 14.3% during the third quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 269,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,950,000 after purchasing an additional 33,723 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 14.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 178,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,942,000 after purchasing an additional 22,691 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 17.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 123,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 18,646 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 6.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 9,582 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 15.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 6,128 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:IGI opened at $18.55 on Friday. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.49 and a 12-month high of $23.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.26.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.0665 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

