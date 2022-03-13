M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 496,234 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 99.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 496,234 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in 3M were worth $734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in 3M by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,805 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,155 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 66.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MMM opened at $140.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $162.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.15. 3M has a 12 month low of $139.74 and a 12 month high of $208.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.97.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.28. 3M had a return on equity of 40.84% and a net margin of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.89%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MMM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on 3M from $189.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on 3M from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on 3M from $195.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered 3M from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on 3M from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.71.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

