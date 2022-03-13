14,000 Shares in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) Purchased by Aries Wealth Management

Aries Wealth Management purchased a new position in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Hillenbrand in the third quarter worth about $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hillenbrand in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 2,291.7% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hillenbrand during the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hillenbrand during the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Joe Anthony Raver sold 90,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total value of $4,685,580.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher H. Trainor sold 7,454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total value of $394,316.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HI. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Hillenbrand from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet upgraded Hillenbrand from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

Shares of Hillenbrand stock opened at $44.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.51. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.30 and a twelve month high of $54.15.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $728.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.03 million. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 7.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.218 per share. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is 29.29%.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

