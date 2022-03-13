Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) Stock Holdings Boosted by Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 51,846 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,393 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 740.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter.

VTWO opened at $79.31 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.70. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $75.80 and a fifty-two week high of $98.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%.

