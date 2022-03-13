AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Shares Acquired by Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,421 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in AMC Entertainment were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in AMC Entertainment by 31.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,015,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,998,000 after buying an additional 9,533,510 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in AMC Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $53,745,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in AMC Entertainment by 138.2% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,983,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,482,000 after buying an additional 1,150,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in AMC Entertainment by 13.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,698,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,709,000 after buying an additional 1,025,579 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in AMC Entertainment by 144.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 307,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,701,000 after buying an additional 1,006,939 shares during the period. 31.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AMC opened at $14.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.81. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.31 and a 12-month high of $72.62.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($3.15) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 621.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on AMC Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised AMC Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AMC Entertainment has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $14.30.

In related news, CMO Stephen A. Colanero sold 50,588 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total value of $1,145,818.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam M. Aron sold 312,500 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $7,140,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 795,979 shares of company stock worth $16,785,385. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. Markets and International Markets segments. The U.S. Markets segment is involved in owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the U.S. The International Markets segment focuses on owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Ireland, Portugal, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and Saudi Arabia.

