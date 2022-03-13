Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Raises Dividend to $0.16 Per Share

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 22nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1575 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Macy’s has decreased its dividend by 41.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Macy’s has a dividend payout ratio of 14.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Macy’s to earn $4.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.63 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.9%.

Shares of M opened at $23.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Macy’s has a one year low of $14.76 and a one year high of $37.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 5.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.92.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.45. Macy’s had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 53.59%. The firm had revenue of $8.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Macy’s will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 28.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Macy’s from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Gordon Haskett raised their price target on shares of Macy’s from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Macy’s from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Macy’s from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Macy’s from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Macy’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 212.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 501,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,138,000 after buying an additional 341,243 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 444,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,625,000 after buying an additional 6,964 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Macy’s by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 206,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,415,000 after purchasing an additional 57,084 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Macy’s by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 129,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 47,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Macy’s by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 95,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 21,914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

