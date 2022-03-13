ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIACA) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIACA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.
ViacomCBS stock opened at $35.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.55 and its 200 day moving average is $38.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. ViacomCBS has a 52-week low of $31.18 and a 52-week high of $101.60.
ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.14). ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 14.20%.
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of ViacomCBS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.
About ViacomCBS (Get Rating)
ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.
