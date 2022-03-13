ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:ARR)

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, March 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

ARMOUR Residential REIT has decreased its dividend by 19.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a payout ratio of 117.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect ARMOUR Residential REIT to earn $1.00 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 120.0%.

Get ARMOUR Residential REIT alerts:

NYSE ARR opened at $8.57 on Friday. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a twelve month low of $7.51 and a twelve month high of $12.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $822.77 million, a PE ratio of 65.93 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.99.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 19.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ARMOUR Residential REIT will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 77,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 40,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 288,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ARR shares. B. Riley reduced their price target on ARMOUR Residential REIT from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on ARMOUR Residential REIT from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

About ARMOUR Residential REIT (Get Rating)

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment in business of investing in fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate and adjustable rate residential mortgage backed securities. It also invests in residential mortgage backed securities issued or guaranteed by a United States government-sponsored entity such as the Federal National Mortgage Association, the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation or guaranteed by the Government National Mortgage Administration.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.