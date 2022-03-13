Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

NASDAQ DFFN opened at $0.23 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.27 and its 200-day moving average is $0.39. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $1.12. The firm has a market cap of $23.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.41.

Get Diffusion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,606,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,363,000 after acquiring an additional 486,095 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 285,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 132,157 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 858,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 54,118 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,223,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 97,600 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. 9.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage company, which engages in the development of treatment for life threatening conditions. It offers Trans Sodium Crocetinate. The company was founded by David G. Kalergis and John L. Gainer in 2001 and is headquartered in Charlottesville, VA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.