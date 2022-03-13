Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

PME stock opened at $0.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $62.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of -1.08. Pingtan Marine Enterprise has a 1-year low of $0.42 and a 1-year high of $1.23.

Get Pingtan Marine Enterprise alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PME. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Pingtan Marine Enterprise by 123.9% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 81,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 45,144 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Pingtan Marine Enterprise by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 20,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pingtan Marine Enterprise by 30.7% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 112,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 26,345 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd., through its subsidiary, engages in ocean fishing and sale of frozen marine catches. Its products include Japanese threadfin bream, red fish, ribbon fish, sea catfish, seabream, shrimp, silver pomfret, silver seaperch, slender shad, and spanish mackarel. The company was founded on February 27, 1998 and is headquartered in Fuzhou, China.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pingtan Marine Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pingtan Marine Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.