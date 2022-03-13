Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. collects, processes and recycles metals by operating one of the largest metals recycling businesses in the United States. They also manufacture finished steel products at their technologically advanced steel mini-mill. “

Get Schnitzer Steel Industries alerts:

Shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries stock opened at $49.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.08. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.50. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 12-month low of $35.34 and a 12-month high of $59.34.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $798.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.06 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Schnitzer Steel Industries will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.24%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCHN. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 222.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 696,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,144,000 after buying an additional 480,325 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 1,171.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 331,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,198,000 after buying an additional 305,191 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $13,043,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,823,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 274,901.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after buying an additional 142,949 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

About Schnitzer Steel Industries (Get Rating)

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc engages in the recycling of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal and manufacture of finished steel products. It operates through the following segments: Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR) and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The Auto and Metals Recycling segment acquires and recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal for sale to foreign and domestic metal producers, processors and brokers and procure salvaged vehicles and sells serviceable used auto parts from these vehicles through a network of self-service auto parts stores.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Schnitzer Steel Industries (SCHN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.