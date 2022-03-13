RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

RFIL has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of RF Industries in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RF Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of RF Industries from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

Get RF Industries alerts:

RFIL stock opened at $6.76 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.24 and a 200 day moving average of $7.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.95 million, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.14. RF Industries has a 52 week low of $5.80 and a 52 week high of $9.63.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). RF Industries had a return on equity of 3.91% and a net margin of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $21.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RF Industries will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark Keith Holdsworth purchased 10,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.41 per share, with a total value of $75,582.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sheryl Lynn Cefali purchased 7,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $58,252.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 21,381 shares of company stock valued at $159,763. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RFIL. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in RF Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $1,197,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in RF Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $382,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in RF Industries by 323.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,517 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 36,917 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in RF Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $197,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in RF Industries by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 143,497 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 24,166 shares in the last quarter. 37.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RF Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

RF Industries Ltd. engages in the manufacture and market of interconnect products and systems. It operates through the RF Connector and Cable Assembly and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly segments. The RF Connector and Cable Assembly segment designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes a broad range of connector and cable products, including coaxial connectors and cable assemblies that are integrated with coaxial connectors, used in telecommunications, information technology, OEM markets, and other end markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.