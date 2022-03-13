Kovack Advisors Inc. Invests $396,000 in ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBX)

Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marks Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury by 54.5% in the third quarter. Marks Wealth LLC now owns 454,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,114,000 after buying an additional 160,326 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury in the fourth quarter worth $2,642,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury in the third quarter worth $1,744,000. First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new stake in ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury in the third quarter worth $1,653,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury in the third quarter worth $1,318,000.

Shares of TBX stock opened at $25.08 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.92 and a 200-day moving average of $24.55. ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury has a 12-month low of $23.81 and a 12-month high of $25.38.

