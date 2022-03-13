Kovack Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,430 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 147.1% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 296.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000.
SRLN stock opened at $44.03 on Friday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $44.00 and a 12-month high of $46.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.62.
