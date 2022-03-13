Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases 396 Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,724 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at about $178,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NUS opened at $46.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.56 and a 200 day moving average of $46.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 1.24. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.40 and a 1-year high of $62.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $673.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.93 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 5.46%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.385 dividend. This is an increase from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 54.04%.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.27, for a total value of $53,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan S. Napierski sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total value of $1,185,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,288,770 in the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NUS. Citigroup lifted their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 28th. TheStreet lowered Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com raised Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex. The company was founded by Blake M. Roney, Sandra N. Tillotson, and Steven J.

