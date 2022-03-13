IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $2.73 Million Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lessened its position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $2,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 63.6% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 54.0% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 104.9% during the third quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 64.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $144.56 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.45. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12 month low of $110.00 and a 12 month high of $148.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $59.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.62 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 543.21% and a net margin of 0.73%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is presently 23.87%.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Elizabeth S. Campbell sold 14,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total value of $1,935,148.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.95, for a total value of $3,007,522.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 154,450 shares of company stock worth $21,041,879. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ABC shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Scotiabank cut AmerisourceBergen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Mizuho lifted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.67.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

