Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,752 Shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) by 534.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,080 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services were worth $122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter valued at about $220,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the second quarter valued at about $506,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the second quarter valued at about $1,998,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the second quarter valued at about $374,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 20.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after buying an additional 6,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZIM shares. Clarkson Capital cut ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

Shares of ZIM opened at $78.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.54. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a 1 year low of $22.68 and a 1 year high of $80.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $17.00 per share. This represents a $68.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 86.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.51%.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

