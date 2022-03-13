3,303 Shares in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Acquired by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,303 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 44.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 114.1% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on WMS. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $135.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.60.

WMS stock opened at $115.54 on Friday. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.66 and a 12-month high of $138.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.68 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.30.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.15). Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $715.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is 15.49%.

In other news, Director Ross M. Jones sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total transaction of $93,937,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Partners Holdings Ll sold 20,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total transaction of $2,533,807.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides a suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

