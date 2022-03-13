IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $2.58 Million Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd cut its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $2,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.5% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.7% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 13.1% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 24.3% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.7% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TTWO shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Moffett Nathanson lowered Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Take-Two Interactive Software from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.06.

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $153.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.65. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.19 and a 52 week high of $195.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $162.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.30.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $866.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.93 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 15.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

