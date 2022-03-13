iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) Position Lowered by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,289 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Appleton Partners Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the third quarter worth about $243,000. Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 109.2% during the third quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 223,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,280,000 after purchasing an additional 116,896 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 2,379.7% during the third quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 221,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,167,000 after purchasing an additional 212,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 15.4% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 848,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,156,000 after purchasing an additional 113,016 shares during the last quarter.

ESGE opened at $34.40 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.40 and a fifty-two week high of $45.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.61.

