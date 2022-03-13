IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $3.02 Million Stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lowered its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,438 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $3,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 57.1% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 297 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 762.9% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 302 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 2,750 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total value of $347,215.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 6,228 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.21, for a total value of $842,087.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DGX opened at $136.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.11. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $120.07 and a 1-year high of $174.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $138.48 and a 200-day moving average of $147.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 18.49%. Quest Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.94%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $162.00 to $146.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $159.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $190.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $160.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.00.

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

