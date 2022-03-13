Spire Wealth Management Purchases 9,632 Shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:EYLD)

Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:EYLD – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,761 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,632 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF were worth $1,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $259,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 2,865.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 6,649 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 15,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 6,411 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 51,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after buying an additional 24,802 shares during the last quarter.

BATS EYLD opened at $29.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.93 and a 200-day moving average of $35.68. Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $28.64 and a 52-week high of $38.42.

