iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,479 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $357,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 79,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,862 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 9.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,049,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,584,000 after acquiring an additional 88,796 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 72,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,025,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 10.0% during the third quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter.

ICF stock opened at $67.38 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.72. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $88.40 and a 52-week high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

