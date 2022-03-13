IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 88 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $3,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GWW. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 116.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 475,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,924,000 after acquiring an additional 255,305 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 13.2% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 553,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $217,543,000 after purchasing an additional 64,554 shares in the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 63.8% in the third quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 123,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,641,000 after purchasing an additional 48,221 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 25.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 182,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,545,000 after purchasing an additional 36,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 19.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 217,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,393,000 after purchasing an additional 34,782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GWW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $539.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $536.00 to $562.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $525.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $497.36.

NYSE:GWW opened at $472.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $488.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $467.33. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $386.37 and a 1 year high of $527.06. The company has a market capitalization of $24.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.25.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $5.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.25 by $0.19. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 48.91% and a net margin of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 24.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.66%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

