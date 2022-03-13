InTrack Investment Management Inc Acquires Shares of 56,282 Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

InTrack Investment Management Inc bought a new position in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 56,282 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 34,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 58,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 0.4% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 234,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 33.3% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. 42.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on ORCC shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Owl Rock Capital from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Hovde Group assumed coverage on Owl Rock Capital in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:ORCC opened at $14.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.63 and its 200 day moving average is $14.46. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $13.47 and a 52-week high of $15.14.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 61.18% and a return on equity of 8.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Owl Rock Capital’s payout ratio is 78.48%.

Owl Rock Capital Corp, non traded business development company, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US with an EBITDA of $10 to $250 million and annual revenue of $50 million to $2.5 billion. The fund focuses on broad range of sectors including business services, healthcare services, pharma & healthcare technology, aerospace & defence, software & technology and manufacturing & industrials.

