Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Shares Sold by B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management trimmed its holdings in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 348,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,350 shares during the period. Open Lending accounts for about 1.7% of B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management owned about 0.28% of Open Lending worth $7,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Open Lending by 1.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 40,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in Open Lending by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 14,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management raised its stake in Open Lending by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 74,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Open Lending by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 40,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Open Lending by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 229,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,285,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LPRO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Open Lending from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Open Lending from $18.00 to $16.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered Open Lending from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Open Lending from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.06.

Shares of LPRO stock opened at $18.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 16.81, a quick ratio of 16.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.10. Open Lending Co. has a 52 week low of $14.90 and a 52 week high of $44.00.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. Open Lending had a return on equity of 47.17% and a net margin of 40.46%. The company had revenue of $51.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Open Lending Co. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

