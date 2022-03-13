B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Cuts Stock Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lessened its position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,863 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 569 shares during the quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $4,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 32,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 137.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $250.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $191.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Williams-Sonoma from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $219.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.13.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total transaction of $3,978,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,738,550. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WSM opened at $141.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $151.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.46. The company has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.85 and a 52 week high of $223.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.32%.

About Williams-Sonoma (Get Rating)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.