Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $16.91

Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.91 and traded as low as $16.69. Sprague Resources shares last traded at $16.80, with a volume of 27,706 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SRLP shares. StockNews.com cut Sprague Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sprague Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.67 and a 200-day moving average of $16.90. The firm has a market cap of $440.75 million, a P/E ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.50, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.4338 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.33%. Sprague Resources’s payout ratio is currently -71.02%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRLP. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Sprague Resources by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprague Resources by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Sprague Resources by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Sprague Resources by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,280 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaton Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sprague Resources by 7.2% in the third quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 22,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period.

About Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP)

Sprague Resources LP engages in the purchase, storage, distribution and sale of refined products and natural gas. It operates its business through the following segments: Refined Products, Natural Gas, Materials Handling, and Other Operations. The Refined Products segment offers refined products, such as heating oil, diesel, residual fuel oil, kerosene, jet fuel and gasoline.

