B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Buys 1,466 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management increased its stake in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in WestRock were worth $2,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 147.9% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in WestRock by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in WestRock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WestRock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WestRock alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of WestRock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of WestRock from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WestRock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WestRock from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.30.

Shares of NYSE:WRK opened at $43.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.33 and a 200-day moving average of $47.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. WestRock has a 12 month low of $40.78 and a 12 month high of $62.03.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that WestRock will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is 30.96%.

About WestRock (Get Rating)

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations. The Consumer Packaging segment includes consumer mills, folding carton, beverage, merchandising displays, and partition operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.