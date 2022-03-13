Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Acquired by Roth Financial Partners LLC

Roth Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 62,018 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,432 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up 7.2% of Roth Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Roth Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $10,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RSP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 74.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter worth about $46,000.

NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $149.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $155.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.58. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $136.56 and a 12-month high of $164.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

