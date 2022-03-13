iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC cut its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,153,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,985 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 9.9% of Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC owned approximately 0.14% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $131,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,215,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,088,000 after acquiring an additional 507,071 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,534,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,305,000 after buying an additional 1,337,520 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,647,000 after buying an additional 4,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 9,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $108.41 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $108.25 and a 52 week high of $116.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.90 and a 200-day moving average of $113.43.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

