Pegasus Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Pegasus Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CLX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 23,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,182,000 after buying an additional 2,598 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 6,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 106.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,777,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,853,000 after buying an additional 917,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CLX. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Clorox from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $206.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Clorox from $162.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Clorox from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Clorox from $162.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clorox has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $154.00.

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $130.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.67. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $130.06 and a 1 year high of $196.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.41, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.08.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.18). Clorox had a return on equity of 86.36% and a net margin of 3.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. Analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 233.17%.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

