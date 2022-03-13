Kroger (NYSE:KR) Price Target Raised to $64.00

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

KR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut Kroger from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Kroger from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Kroger from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Kroger from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Kroger from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kroger has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.16.

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $55.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.43. Kroger has a 1-year low of $34.52 and a 1-year high of $62.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.26.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $33.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.66 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kroger will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

Kroger declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 30th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.53%.

In other news, VP Todd A. Foley sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.16, for a total value of $428,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 77,544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.84, for a total value of $4,795,320.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 120,832 shares of company stock valued at $6,864,385. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Kroger during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

