Project Angel Parent (NYSE:MLNK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Project Angel Parent (NYSE:MLNK – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Project Angel Parent had a negative net margin of 4.22% and a negative return on equity of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $64.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.21 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Project Angel Parent updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Project Angel Parent stock opened at $18.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. Project Angel Parent has a twelve month low of $16.08 and a twelve month high of $29.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.60 and its 200 day moving average is $21.66.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MLNK. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Project Angel Parent from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Project Angel Parent from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Project Angel Parent from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Project Angel Parent from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Project Angel Parent presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.44.

MeridianLink Inc is a cloud-based technology company which enables banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers and consumer reporting agencies to streamline loan decision making, loan origination, and customer collection workflows. MeridianLink Inc is based in Costa Mesa, Calif.

