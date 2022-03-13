Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lessened its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,285 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up 0.8% of Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $10,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

RSP stock opened at $149.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $155.87 and a 200-day moving average of $156.58. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $136.56 and a one year high of $164.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.