Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Price Target Lowered to $33.00 at Susquehanna

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Susquehanna from $58.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bumble from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James lowered their price target on Bumble from $48.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Bumble from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Bumble from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Bumble from $35.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.41.

NASDAQ:BMBL opened at $21.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.55. Bumble has a twelve month low of $15.41 and a twelve month high of $74.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $208.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.18 million. Bumble had a net margin of 41.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.73%. The business’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Bumble will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMBL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Bumble during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,635,000. Accel Leaders Fund II Associates L.L.C. bought a new position in Bumble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,019,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Bumble by 196.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,045,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,655 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Bumble by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,985,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,447 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bumble in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,742,000.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

