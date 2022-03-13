Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Price Target Lowered to $33.00 at Susquehanna

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Susquehanna from $58.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bumble from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James lowered their price target on Bumble from $48.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Bumble from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Bumble from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Bumble from $35.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.41.
NASDAQ:BMBL opened at $21.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.55. Bumble has a twelve month low of $15.41 and a twelve month high of $74.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMBL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Bumble during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,635,000. Accel Leaders Fund II Associates L.L.C. bought a new position in Bumble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,019,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Bumble by 196.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,045,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,655 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Bumble by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,985,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,447 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bumble in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,742,000.
About Bumble (Get Rating)
Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.
