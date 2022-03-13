FourThought Financial LLC Buys Shares of 963 AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 963 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in AAR in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AAR by 11.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,561 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of AAR by 196.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,573 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 3,029 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of AAR in the third quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AAR in the fourth quarter worth $321,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David P. Storch sold 49,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total transaction of $2,010,690.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total transaction of $91,777.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,887 shares of company stock worth $2,756,379 over the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE AIR opened at $45.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.46. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. AAR Corp. has a 12-month low of $30.90 and a 12-month high of $46.09.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). AAR had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $436.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that AAR Corp. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

AIR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Vertical Research upgraded shares of AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of AAR from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup upgraded shares of AAR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AAR from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AAR currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.40.

AAR Corp. engages in the provision of products and services to commercial aviation and government and defense industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment consists of aftermarket support and services businesses that provide spares and maintenance support for aircraft operated by commercial and government/defense customers.

